Lana Del Rey Makes Her Romance With Live P.D.'s Sean Larkin Instagram Official

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin

Instagram

Lana Del Reyis ready to show off her new beau to the world.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the "Summertime Sadness" singer shared an adorable snap of herself and her new boyfriend Sean "Sticks" Larkin on Instagram. In the picture, Lana is all smiles as she holds her new beau's arm that's wrapped around her while he's kissing her on the top of her head. 

The singer captioned the picture with a heart and orange emoji. It seems as though it was taken backstage during one of her recent shows. 

The two sparked romance rumors a couple of months ago after they were photographed enjoying a casual walk in New York City's Central Park. 

Since then, the two have kept quiet about their relationship status but it looks like they're ready to make it public. 

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, however, Lana cleared the air when it came to the two being pictured in NYC. "I didn't know we were being photographed," she told the publication at the time. "I wouldn't worn something different."

Read

Lana Del Rey Totally Understands Why You're Interested In Her New Boyfriend

She also confessed to the publication that being photographed by paparazzi was definitely unexpected. 

"Yeah. It's funny because I was with someone for years and we never had that problem," she said. "The thing is, he's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things."

In case you didn't know, Sean, also known as Sergeant Larkin, is an analyst on A&E's Live PD. He also serves as the host of the Live PD Presents PD CAM

Artists like Kali Uchis and Cat Power commented on her Instagram picture with Sean. Kali commented, "we love to see it." Cat Power told the "Young & Beautiful" singer, "Love u." 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lana Del Rey , Celebrities , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.