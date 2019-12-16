Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere: See All the Stars Arrive

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 7:09 PM

We've got a good feeling about this! The premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in full swing!

Celebs are currently hitting the red carpet in Los Angeles in celebration of the highly-anticipated film, which is set to hit theaters this Friday, Dec. 20! Actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac and Mark Hamill are all expected to be in attendance at tonight's premiere of The Rise of Skywalker, the third film in the sequel trilogy, which will also be its final installment.

The J.J. Abrams-directed movie picks up where 2017's The Last Jedi left off, with the Resistance facing off against the First Order. As previously announced, the late Carrie Fisher will also appear as Leia for the last time in the film via unseen footage.

"There was no other way to tell the end of the Skywalker saga than with Leia, you need to have Leia in the movie," director Abrams told E! News at at Disney's D23 Expo convention over the summer. "There was just no way to do it."

Mark Hamill Remembers Carrie Fisher at Star Wars Premiere

"When we found these scenes that we hadn't used from The Force Awakens that we realized we could use now...suddenly things that I had banged my head against the wall that we had shot but not used, suddenly felt like, well of course, this is unbelievable, they're like these gifts," Abrams said. "And so, we got to actually have Carrie in the movie and she's great in the film. It's just, it's so impossible to think that she's not here."

As we gear up for the release of The Rise of Skywalker, let's take a look at the cast and more stars at the film's premiere!

Mark Hamill, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mark Hamill

The man of the hour hits the red carpet at the world premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. 

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

A lady in red! 

Adam Driver, Joanne Tucker, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker

Kylo Ren is one lucky guy with this stunning woman on his arm. 

John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

John Boyega & Kelly Marie Tran

These co-stars are so much better together. 

Pedro Pascal, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

The Mandalorian star makes his entrance with a dramatic coat. 

Oscar Isaac, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Poe Dameron is in the building.

Chewbacca, Mario Lopez, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Chewbacca & Mario Lopez

Name a better duo, we'll wait. 

Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Drew Scott, Linda Phan, Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel

Property Brothers double date? Talk about a Kodak moment. 

Billy Dee Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billy Dee Williams

The legendary actor returns as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Kelly Marie Tran, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kelly Marie Tran

A star is born! 

Steven Spielberg, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Steven Spielberg

The legendary filmmaker's velvet suit is en vogue. 

Emily Swallow, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Emily Swallow

Emerald is so her color. 

Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jason Mewes & Kevin Smith

Jay and Silent Bob head out for a night on the town. 

Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Matthew Rhys & Keri Russell

It's a date night done right for this celebrity couple!

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Cameron Monaghan

Menswear perfected.

Pete Wentz, Bronx Wentz, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pete & Bronx Wentz

The Force is strong with this father-son pair. 

Danny DeVito, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Danny DeVito

Holiday fashion at its finest. 

Yvette Nicole Brown, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Yvette Nicole Brown

So bold and so beautiful! The actress shines in a patterned design. 

Gaten Matarazzo, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

A fashion icon in the making, the Stranger Things star suits up in bright red. 

Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jon Favreau

Where's Baby Yoda, Jon? 

Ava DuVernay, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

The filmmaker prepares to witness the latest installment in the Star Wars franchise. 

AJ McLean, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys singer opts for a laid back red carpet vibe. 

Trending Stories

