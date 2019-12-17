Does Blake Shelton Actually Design All of Gwen Stefani's Outfits on The Voice?

Who knew Blake Shelton was so much more than just a country music superstar?

In a new featurette, exclusive to E! News, The Voice reveals that all this time, Blake has been doubling as fashion designer for girlfriend Gwen Stefani, apparently designing her entire wardrobe for The Voice. Now, he's tasked with figuring out what she'll wear for tonight's season finale, and let's just say he makes some truly interesting choices.

He starts with a cowboy theme, then veers into Christmas, where things start to get really, really strange. But the thing is, fashion icon Gwen Stefani could actually make almost any of the looks work if she wanted to. The giant present looks particularly good on her, but she's right, she cannot sit down.