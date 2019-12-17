Does Blake Shelton Actually Design All of Gwen Stefani's Outfits on The Voice?

Who knew Blake Shelton was so much more than just a country music superstar?
In a new featurette, exclusive to E! News, The Voice reveals that all this time, Blake has been doubling as fashion designer for girlfriend Gwen Stefani, apparently designing her entire wardrobe for The Voice. Now, he's tasked with figuring out what she'll wear for tonight's season finale, and let's just say he makes some truly interesting choices.
He starts with a cowboy theme, then veers into Christmas, where things start to get really, really strange. But the thing is, fashion icon Gwen Stefani could actually make almost any of the looks work if she wanted to. The giant present looks particularly good on her, but she's right, she cannot sit down.
We won't lie, we also kinda dug the sort of ice princess poodle situation, and Blake's fashion designer outfit, which involves fingerless gloves and a monocle, also kind of works for him.
The finale of The Voice season 17 airs tonight, with only four singers remaining in the competition. For the first time in seven seasons, each of the four coaches has a singer in the finale, making the competition just a little extra tough and a little more fun this year.
The remaining singers include Team Blake's Ricky Duran, Team Gwen's Rose Short, Team John Legend's Katie Kadan, and Team Kelly Clarkson's Jake Hoot, who all performed multiple songs last night during the first part of the live finale. The winner will be crowned tonight during the three-hour finale, starting at 8 p.m. on NBC.
