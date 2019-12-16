Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins Months After Opening Up About Her Miscarriage

Hope Solo

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for New York Magazine

Baby (err, babies!) on the way.

Hope Solo shared the exciting news that she's having twins! She and her husband, former NFL player, Jerramy Stevens will soon be proud parents to a baby boy and a baby girl!

What's more? The two-time Olympic gold medalist made the special announcement while co-hosting the beIN SPORTS Weekend Winners show.

"Yes, my husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning, with one boy and one girl," the 38-year-old star said in a video shared on Twitter, as she held her growing baby bump. "Miniature soccer team on the way."

The news of Solo's pregnancy comes a few months after she revealed that she suffered a miscarriage back in 2018.

Speaking to Elle magazine in June, the acclaimed soccer star opened up about her miscarriage, which happened in the midst of her running for president of the United States of Soccer Federation.

Hope Solo Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage of Twins

At the time, she was also pregnant with twins, however, she was unaware of the news at first. The 38-year-old star revealed it was something she learned after having the miscarriage, in which her doctor explained that one of the twins was ectopic.

Solo told the publication that she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant.

"The doctor said I was hours from dying," the Olympic medalist revealed to the outlet. "They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube."

Shortly after suffering from a miscarriage, she appeared at the USSF presidential election in Orland, Florida. Despite not winning the election, she delivered an empowering speech that night. However, she recalled that it wasn't the easiest thing to do.

"That speech took a lot," she told the magazine. "Even before all that, it would have taken courage."

Congrats Solo and Stevens on this exciting new chapter!

