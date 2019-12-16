Chris Harrison Explains Why Hannah Brown Appears on Peter Weber's Season Of The Bachelor

Mon., Dec. 16, 2019

Hannah Brown may be coming back to The Bachelor, it might not be as salacious as it appears. 

Chris Harrison tells E! News that Hannah's return was a "mutual" decision that actually was meant to help new star Peter Weber move ahead with his season. 

"I think it's something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it's a relationship that didn't have a clean, clear break," he said. "I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn't really dealt with them all, so I think it's a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward." 

Hannah and Peter had a very public, very intimate relationship, and a lot has happened in both of their lives since without much time for closure. 

"I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter's life," Chris says. "I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with peter, and one that she's probably thought a lot about, and I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had." 

This does not mean Hannah's coming back to the franchise for another go, though Chris says that's not out of the question. Hit play above to find out how he feels about her potentially returning as the star, and tune into The Bachelor when it premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

In the meantime, you can now check out all of the women competing for Peter's heart, including three flight attendants, two Victorias, and only one Lauren.

