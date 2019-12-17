Tragic Artists Whose Lives Took on New Meaning in Death

On Dec. 8, Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist in the United States, his songs cranked up more than 38.2 million times through different services—almost 24 million more streams than the next most listened to artist that day. The Sting-sampling "Lucid World," which reached No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart last year, led the charge with 4.4 million streams.

But Dec. 8 was also the day that Juice WRLD died.

The 21-year-old rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins and who like many of his fellow aspiring hip-hop stars of this day and age first grew a substantial part of his audience putting his music on SoundCloud, had been pronounced dead that Sunday morning in Chicago. After flying into town on a private jet, he suffered what at first was reported as a seizure upon arrival at Midway Airport, shortly after 1 a.m. Responders administered Narcan, which is used to treat opioid overdoses, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 a.m.