See Taylor Swift and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet at the Cats Premiere

The stars of Cats are on the prowl at tonight's New York City premiere!
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Idris Elbaand more members of the stellar cast have arrived to the Big Apple's Lincoln Center for the movie's highly-anticipated debut.
In just a few days, moviegoers will finally get to witness what the cast really meant when describing their experience at "Cats school" during last year's production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical adaptation. As Derulo told E! News, "Cats school is—and actually, was—an experience. It's like one of those things that will just be in that moment in time and you'll never have it again, you know? So, I'm kinda sad we didn't get a diploma…But, it was a lot of fun getting to embody a cat alongside everybody in our regular clothes."
Rebel Wilson also described working on the film as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience," while Hudson told us she has a "newfound understanding and appreciation" for the feline species. Talk about a beloved "Memory!"
Check out all the celebrity arrivals on the Cats red carpet in our gallery below!
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Just days after celebrating her 30th birthday, the world-famous pop star shines in a floral Oscar de la Renta design.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Jason Derulo
Serving a lewk. The R&B singer smolders on the red carpet.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Prepare to watch the Oscar winner belt out Cats classic "Memory" when the movie hits theaters.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Idris Elba
He's the cat's meow! The British actor portrays Macavity in the blockbuster flick.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Rebel Wilson
A classic black gown will never go out of style.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
James Corden
Bustopher Jones has arrived! The late-night host and actor waves hello to fans.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Antoni Porowski
Prep school realness! The Queer Eye personality rocks out in plaid.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Beanie Feldstein
The Booksmart star and 2020 Golden Globes nominee is oh-so on trend in animal print.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Jonathan Van Ness
The Queer Eye star is on hand to support his close pal Taylor Swift.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Gayle King
The CBS This Morning anchor is ready for a night out on the town.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Reeve Carney
The Broadway star is on hand to see how the film adaptation will stack up against the beloved stage production.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Sara Sampaio
White hot! The Victoria's Secret Angel sparkles on the red carpet.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Hamilton star is all smiles.
Cats hits theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.
