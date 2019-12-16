Liam Hemsworth Faces $150,000 Lawsuit Over Instagram Photo

It has been a year of ups and downs. 

Liam Hemsworth has had quite the year. The actor has starred in a few box office hits, officially ended his decade long relationship with Miley Cyrus and now he's unfortunately closing out the year with a lawsuit on his hands. The Hunger Games star is being sued for unauthorized use of a picture posted on his Instagram. 

According to documents obtained by E! News, Splash News and Picture Agency are suing Liam for copyright infringement. The suit alleges that photographer Janet Mayer took a "series of photos depicting defendant Hemsworth performing an outdoor scene on location for production of the film Isn't It Romantic."

The actor is being accused of posting the photo in question to his Instagram account on July 15, 2018 and tagging the film's promotional page. "Hemsworth or someone acting on his behalf again posted the Photograph to Hemsworth's Instagram Story twice on June 20, 2019," the documents state. "That same day, there was a swipe-up feature on his Instagram story to encourage people to vote for the movie Isn't It Romantic for the Teen Choice Movie Awards." 

Liam could end up paying up to $150,000 in damages. "Plaintiff is informed and believes and on that basis alleges that defendant's acts of copyright infringement, as alleged above, were willful, intentional, and malicious, which further subjects defendants to liability for statutory damages under Section 504(c)(2) of the Copyright Act in the sum of up to $150,000 per infringement. Within the time permitted by law, plaintiff will make its election between actual damages and statutory damages," the documents claim. E! News reached out to Liam's representatives for comment.

 

It's not all bad news for Liam these days. He sparked romance rumors recently, and word on the street is there may be a new lucky lady in his life. Although the actor was recently linked to model Maddison Brown, it looks like things may be getting pretty serious for him and Gabriella Brooks

The pair were spotted in Australia's Byron Bay alongside Liam's parents Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth grabbing lunch. No word on the nature of the relationship, and it seems Liam's enjoying his life currently. 

Here's to hoping 2020 will be nothing but smooth sailing for Liam. 

