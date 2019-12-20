Comparing the Casts of Little Women, Then & Now

"I think every generation deserves their own Little Women."

That's what Winona Ryder, who played Jo March in the beloved 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel, told The New York Times about the story of the four March sisters. And now, 25 years after her version became a surprise hit that went on to earn three Oscar nominations, audiences are being treated to a new generation, with a new cast of Oscar nominees and and rising stars taking on the roles of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth.

Critically acclaimed writer and director Greta Gerwig, who earned an Oscar nomination for her debut film Lady Bird, is responsible for this new take on Little Women, which already earning rave reviews. The AP called it a "new classic," the BBC dubbed it a "triumph" and Slate said it was the best adaptation of the enduring 1868 novel.

To pull off her modernized take on the beloved coming-of-age story, Greta—who told The Hollywood Reporter that LW as "just a part" of her, saying it was "the book" of her childhood—assembled a stacked cast, reuniting with two of her Lady Bird stars and bringing in the one and only Meryl, who holds the record for most Oscar nominations of any actor.