Fuller House Dog Cosmo Dies After Complications From Surgery

Just as fans weren't ready to say goodbye to Fuller House for good, they also weren't ready to unexpectedly say goodbye to the furry friend who made the show 100x better, Cosmo.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the cast of Fuller House announced that their golden retriever passed away after suffering complications from surgery.

"We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like your boy. We'll miss him forever," wrote the show in a statement on Twitter, alongside pictures of Cosmo through the years.

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure also shared the show's statement on Twitter and wrote: "so much love."

On Instagram, she also shared a series of pictures and videos of their beloved Cosmo, and wrote: "Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he's playing with Comet right now. Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You'll be so missed love bug."