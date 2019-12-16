John Legend, Jonas Brothers and More Set to Perform at Musicares Person of the Year Tribute

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 11:58 AM

John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas

The Grammy Awards isn't the only star-studded music event taking place in January.

The Recording Academy's 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala will be held on Friday, Jan. 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, two days before the 2020 Grammys. As previously announced, this year's recipient of the Person of the Year title is Aerosmith. And according to a Monday press release, this year's list of performers include John Legend, the Jonas BrothersJohn Mayer and more.

As the Recording Academy announced in its statement, the iconic rock band is being honored "in recognition of their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history. Aerosmith has shown support for a number of charities around the world, including Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund."

Other confirmed performers for the event are Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., Alice Cooper, Emily King and Yola, with more guest artists still to be announced.

Photos

2020 Grammys: Nominees React

This year's gala will start off with a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and, of course, the tribute concert. All of the proceeds will go to MusiCares.

According to the press release, the non-profit organization "offers health and human services and programs to members of the music community, including emergency financial assistance for basic living expenses such as rent, utilities, and car payments; medical expenses, including doctor, dentist and hospital bills; and help with treatment for HIV/AIDS, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, hepatitis C, and other critical illnesses."

Past honorees at the Person Of The Year galas include Fleetwood MacStevie WonderBruce SpringsteenQuincy JonesCarole KingElton JohnLionel RichieDolly PartonBob Dylan and more.

