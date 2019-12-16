Gabrielle Union Delivers Powerful Message to Women After America's Got Talent Firing

There's nothing more powerful than your voice.

More than three weeks after news broke that Gabrielle Union was leaving America's Got Talent, the popular judge appeared on a female empowerment and inclusivity panel at the launch of her holiday collection with New York & Company.

While the actress didn't specifically call out the NBC reality show, Gabrielle addressed the importance of speaking up—even if there are financial consequences.

"Don't be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you're afraid. Don't allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate," she shared via Variety. "It's terrifying. There's a solid chance you'll lose your job…I speak from experience."

Gabrielle continued, "Do your best because corporations want global dollars. Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I'm asking you to do the impossible…I'm fully aware that job loss is on the table…but if you're not doing it, nobody is."