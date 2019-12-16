Selena Gomez Details Exactly How to Land a Date With Her

Listen up!

On Monday, Selena Gomez put it all out there on Capital FM—with the help of Jason Derulo. During her interview with the U.K. radio station, the Cats star asked the "Look At Her Now" singer for advice on how to ask someone on a date. Shocked by the nature of his question at first, Selena then broke down what her ideal first date would entail.

"I like group situations," she began. "So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know."

In fact, Selena admitted that she hasn't had the easiest time finding in the dating scene because of her stardom. "I love genuine, you know?" she continued. "I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool."