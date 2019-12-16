The View's Whoopi Goldberg Tells Meghan McCain to "Stop Talking" During Heated Debate

Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain just had a very tense exchange on The View.
On Monday's episode of the ABC talk show, the co-hosts got into a heated debate while discussing President Donald Trump's impeachment. In one part of the discussion, co-host Sunny Hostin compared Trump's impeachment to the voting in President Bill Clinton's Senate impeachment trial in the late '90s.
"If we're going to talk about both sides, if we're going to sort of make that comparison, I think we also have to compare the Senate vote before," Hostin said. "You had so many senators that voted to not only impeach, but also convict President Clinton for, yes, perjuring himself. Many of those people are still in the senate. I cannot believe they would vote to impeach and convict a president, a sitting president for perjuring himself, and they would not vote to convict a president...and remove a president who clearly used a...wanted to use a foreign government for his own personal benefit to impede our very democracy."
She added, "That is the height of hypocrisy for this republican-led senate."
That's when McCain, the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, stepped in to try to share a conservative perspective.
"My job here is not to litigate the ethics of it. I'm an ABC political analyst along with being a View co-host, my job is to analyze the politics of it," McCain said as Hostin tried to clarify her point.
As Hostin attempted to explain, McCain asked Hostin to let her finish.
"Here's what's happening now," Goldberg stepped in, attempting to change the direction of the conversation as McCain continued to talk. "We're gonna keep...girl, please stop talking."
"No problem, no problem," a clearly frustrated McCain replied. "I won't talk the rest of the show, no problem."
"I'm OK with that," Goldberg replied. "I'm OK with that. If you're gonna behave like this."
"I'm not behaving like anything," McCain countered. "I'm trying to show a conservative perspective"
The duo continued to debate until Goldberg then threw it to commercial, telling the audience, "We'll be right back."
McCain took to Twitter after the show to react to the co-host debate.
"Dems and Rs alike need to confront the ugly truth: both parties are failing to be impartial jurors. I won't be quiet, even if the reality reflects poorly on the entire political establishment," McCain tweeted. "I have a responsibility to speak for the 50% that feels media doesn't represent them."
She went on to share polls about the impeachment, writing, "Pointing out things that are true is part of my job even if it angers people and even if it's politically inconvenient."
"Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear," McCain continued. "The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented."
Goldberg has yet to comment further on the debate.
