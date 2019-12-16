Kevin Hart's Don't F**k This Up Trailer Revisits Cheating Scandal and Oscars Controversy

Kevin Hart is spilling all the tea he has.

On Monday, the Jumanji star released the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up. The trailer confirms that the documentary will cover the recent events of Hart's life, including a cheating scandal and the Oscars controversy.

The comedian shared the trailer on Instagram, adding in his caption that this documentary is all about transparency.

"I have lived my life as an open book," the 40-year-old wrote. "I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible...I honestly believe in transparency....I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life. The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible."

"This Documentary will give you guys an unbelievably close look into my life in a way that I have never shown before," Hart's caption continued. "This is my story....the good the bad and the ugly!!!! Make sure you tune in Dec 27th on Netflix!!!!!!"