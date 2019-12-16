Will There Be Watchmen Season 2? What Happened to Angela Abar in the Finale?

"Whether or not I'll be involved will be driven almost entirely by whether or not I come up with an idea that I feel is worthy of telling another story," Lindelof told Vanity Fair. "I'm super protective of this material. I understand that that sounds like hypocrisy because its original creator was super protective of it and then I came along without his permission and did this anyway. I would not invoke that feeling onto anybody else who wanted to come and do Watchmen. It's not mine. It never was. I got to spend some time with it and raise it. But, it's its own thing—it's so much bigger than me."

While speaking to THR, Lindelof said he was interested in a second season, "in the same way that I'm interested in anything that calls itself Watchmen."

"I do find it interesting, where the story could go next. More importantly, I think we always think about how season two of a show is the continuing adventures of the first season of the show. That's what happened on Lost. That's what happened on Breaking Bad. But there's another thing that's happened on television…I think Watchmen, not unlike Fargo or True Detective, can accommodate a much larger space of storytelling. That's interesting to me."