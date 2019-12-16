Liam Hemsworth Fuels Gabriella Brooks Romance Rumors After Introducing Her to His Parents

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images), Darren Gerrish/WireImage
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 8:58 AM
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images), Darren Gerrish/WireImage
New couple alert? Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are sparking romance rumors!
While the Hunger Games actor, who split from wife Miley Cyrus earlier this year, was recently linked to actress Maddison Brown, it appears he's moved on with someone new. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hemsworth, 29, can be seen introducing Australian model Brooks, 21, to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth. The pics show Hemsworth's family greeting the actor and a smiling Brooks in Australia's Byron Bay on Friday, Dec. 13 , before sitting down to enjoy lunch together.
These photos have emerged two months after Hemsworth fueled relationship rumors with Dynasty actress Brown, 22, after packing on the PDA in New York City. Back in October, cameras spotted the stars holding hands while out on a day date together in the city. Later, photos surfaced of the duo kissing while stepping out for a night on the town.
However, Hemsworth and Brown appear to have cooled things off since their NYC PDA sessions, considering they haven't been spotted together in quite some time.
As for model Brooks, she was previously linked to The 1975's Matt Healy, though she hasn't appeared on his Instagram in months. The artist, 30, posted a birthday tribute for Brooks back in May, sharing a photo of them in an embrace.
"Happy Birthday Darling," he captioned the photo.
It's been four months since Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their break up.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for Cyrus told E! News in August. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Hemsworth confirmed the split days later on Instagram, writing, "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
Later that month, Hemsworth filed for divorce from the "Mother's Daughter" singer, citing irreconcilable differences. However, a notice signed on Dec. 3 and sent by Los Angeles superior court to Hemsworth's attorney, the case is "not complete."
If he wants to continue the case, the Isn't It Romantic star has to have documents delivered to his ex and then file paperwork regarding those documents with the court. There will be a status conference on Jan. 21, but Hemsworth does not have to go to court if he files the documents or a request for dismissal before that date.
If the actor does not file the documents and does not attend the hearing, he may face a fine to the court. Additionally, the notice informed Hemsworth that the court may dismiss the case for delay in prosecution if he fails to "take the appropriate steps in your case"
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?