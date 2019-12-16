Amy Schumer Applauds the Kardashians' Sense of Humor After KUWTK Finale: ''I Love That Family''

You're doing amazing, sweetie!
Amy Schumer loves Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After watching the reality series' equal-parts emotional and hilarious season finale last night, the actor-comedian took to social media to commend its titular family unit on a job well done.
"I watched the season finale of @kuwtk and it was a true delight," Schumer shared on Instagram Sunday evening, post-show. "I have made a million jokes over the years. But I love that family."
Continuing, the seasoned funny lady and apparent KUWTK fan went on to praise the Kardashian-Jenner siblings—who fought, reconciled and wrapped season 17 with a laugh-out-loud dinner party during which the women performed spot-on impersonations of one another—for their candor, humor and kindness, both in front of and behind the cameras.
"They are good, kind girls and I appreciate how open they are," she wrote, conceivably referring to the initial tension and eventual resolution that audiences saw play out between Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian over the course of the episode. "They are such great sports and have always been very kind to me and my family and are the first one to laugh at jokes about themselves. Especially @kimkardashian."
Following a string of heart-eye emojis, Schumer finished her KUWTK appreciation post sweetly with, "that's how I really feel."
And it appears the fondness is mutual!
"You are so sweet and this post is so kind!" Kim shared in the IG post's comments section. "thank you!!!"
Didn't catch yesterday's Kardashians finale? Check out our recap video above for glimpse into the refreshing and always amusing familial candidness Schumer's talking about.
And, to bask in the comedic glory of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner's hysterically spot-on impressions, scroll through the photo gallery below!
