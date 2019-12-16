Adam Sandler Is Begging Other Jewish People to Write a New Hanukkah Song

Adam Sandler wants a new Hanukkah song.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Uncut Gems actor, who famously performed "The Hanukkah Song" back in 1994 on Saturday Night Live, begged fellow Jewish entertainers to come up with a new song.

"Twenty-five years old, that's a long time for one song," he told host Ellen DeGeneres after acknowledging its legacy. "If there are any other Jewish people out there who want to write a new one, that'd be great. I'd love to share the Hanukkah spirit with you."

Always one step ahead, Ellen suggested that the Murder Mystery star write a new version of the song to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"I could," he pondered. "I just—I'm running out of Jews."

Adam isn't the only Sandler that loves to spread Hanukkah cheer with a song. Back in October, his daughters Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11, performed a Hanukkah-themed cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover" with their famous dad.