Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Skipping Queen Elizabeth II's Pre-Christmas Party

Christmas is right around the corner, and Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating the season with a slew of festivities. While many members of the royal family are expected to attend the holiday gatherings, a report claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may miss out on the fun.

According to The Daily Mail, citing sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the annual party at Buckingham Palace Monday night. The outlet also claims the couple will miss the traditional pre-Christmas lunch at the palace on Wednesday.

However, this shouldn't come as a huge surprise to royal admirers. Back in October, The Sunday Times reported the proud parents would be taking a six-week break, starting in November, to enjoy some "family time" with their son Archie Harrison and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the Sussexes later confirmed. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."

The statement also noted that "the decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen." As fans will recall, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent the holidays with the Middletons in 2012.