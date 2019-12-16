Jessica Alba Makes Rare Appearance With Her 3 Kids and Cash Warren

The Alba/Warren family is just the cutest.

On Sunday, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren made a rare public appearance with all three of their kids—Honor Warren, 11, Haven Warren, 8, and Hayes Warren, 23 months—at the Baby2Baby holiday party in Los Angeles.

The family of five strolled up to the event in casual chic looks. Jessica and Haven matched in their dark overalls with white tops underneath. For his part, Cash opted for a classic red and black flannel. Honor and Hayes both sported sweaters that are perfect for the holiday season. All in all, it was a very stylish family that arrived to Sunday's event.

Baby2Baby is a charity organization dedicated to providing impoverished children from the ages of 0 to 12 years with clothing, diapers and other basic necessities. The Honest Beauty creator is on the organization's Board of Directors, so she frequents the charity's various events throughout the year. It only makes sense that she and her family would turn up and turn out at the company's holiday party!