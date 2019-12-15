Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Unleashes Her Inner Ballerina to See Misty Copeland in The Nutcracker

Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna Stephens, is en pointe.

The cook book author and supermodel took to social media on Sunday to share that her baby girl was off to see Misty Copeland perform in ABT's The Nutcracker. Of course, Luna made sure to dress the part and channeled her inner ballerina for the special occasion.

The 3-year-old cutie donned a blush-colored ballerina leotard with a matching skirt, pantyhose and ballet slippers. Moreover, the toddler hit all the right ballerina poses in the images her mom posted on Instagram and Twitter.

"heading to see @mistyonpointe in the nutcracker," the Cravings author shared, alongside two snapshots of Luna all dressed up. "won't wear anything else I tried."

Before the mother-daughter duo headed out (with grandma Vilailuck Teigen, of course!), the 34-year-old star's baby girl got some grub.

"guac for energy," Chrissy captioned her Twitter post, alongside a video of Luna saying "yeah" after being asked if she was excited to see Copeland.