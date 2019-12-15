Jason Mesnick Reacts to His Teenage Son Discovering His Season of The Bachelor

Netflix, it looks like you've got some explaining to do...
What do you do when your teenage son finds out that you were on a season of The Bachelor? That's what former Bachelor contestant Jason Mesnick wants to know.
On Sunday, Dec. 15, he took to Instagram to ask his followers what they would do if they were in his current situation.
"Let's pretend YOU were The Bachelor and your 15-year-old son just discovered your season on @Neflix...," he captioned his post. "Do you: A.) Let him watch it? B.) Ship him off to Switzerland for a few years until it comes off Netflix."
Jason added: "Current situation in the Mesnick household [laughing emoji] [rose emoji] #TheBachelor."
As fans may recall, from way back at the beginning of the decade, Jason found himself on a mission to find his happily ever after when he agreed to become ABC's The Bachelor in 2009.
Back then, Jason had initially proposed to Melissa Rycroft but then later realized he wanted a second chance with Molly Malaney (now Molly Resnick). And as they say, the rest is history.
So of course, I guess you can understand why it might be a little embarrassing for Jason's son to stumble upon that dramatic season of The Bachelor. But hey, it had to happen sometime!
As of this year, the happy couple has been married for nearly a decade and the two share two beautiful children, 15-year-old Ty and his younger sister Riley.
