Heather McDonald and More Chelsea Lately Stars Honor Chuy Bravo

Charley Gallay/SAs 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Hollywood lost a shining star.
On Sunday, it was revealed that Chelsea Lately star, Chuy Bravo, had passed away the day before, Entertainment Tonight reported. The actor and television personality, whose real name was Jesús Melgoza, was only 63-years-old.
While details surrounding his death are still unclear, TMZ reports he was suffering from a stomach ache and was hospitalized in Mexico City.
After news broke about his death, many of his co-stars and famous pals have all taken to social media to share their condolences.
Heather McDonald was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the late actor.
"I just heard minutes ago about our Chuy," the 49-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "I don't have many details but we are finding now Please keep his family in your prayers and remember all the laughs and joy he brought to so many of us.
Fortune Feimster also offered her condolences and shared a picture of her posing with Chelsea Handler's famous side-kick. "I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Chuy," the comedian wrote. "He was a beloved member of the Chelsea Lately family."
"He loved his job, loved Chelsea so much and everyone on staff, he was always happy and smiling," she continued. "And fans were crazy about him. Walking through West Hollywood or Las Vegas or really anywhere with him was like being with a rockstar. You will be missed, buddy."
Jeff Wild also shared a message about the late star. "RIP Chuy. You were a kind soul and always so nice to me and my family," he wrote on Twitter. "You will be missed in this world."
Loni Love also shared a sweet tribute.
"Ugh..We had some good times #chuy... thank you for knowing to give and take a joke..," The Real host wrote. "I will miss you my friend."
Chris Franjola also shared a heartwarming post about his former co-star. "I just heard the news about the passing of my friend, Chuy. I spent almost 8 years laughing and enjoying listening to the stories of his incredible life," the comedian expressed. "Faced with many adversities in life, Chuy never seemed to let any of it break his spirit."
"We traveled the world together and I'll miss carrying his scooter," he continued. "My prayers go out to his family and friends and I hope they find solace in knowing the joy this little guy brought to a lot of people. Rest in peace Jesus Melgoza Bravo."
"One of the greats! Love you, Chuy," Jenny Mollen wrote.
Bravo joined Chelsea Lately since the beginning (2007) up until its end, in 2014. During his time on the E! television series, the late actor was diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer. However, in 2012, he over came it.
Along with Chelsea Lately, Bravo was featured in movies such as The Honeymooners and Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.
Our thoughts are with Bravo's family and friends during this time.