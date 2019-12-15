Chelsea Handler Pays Tribute to Her Chelsea Lately Sidekick Chuy Bravo

Chelsea Handler is sending all her love to Chuy Bravo's nearest and dearest after learning about his death.

On Sunday, Entertainment Tonight revealed that the television personality, who was best known for his time on Chelsea Lately, had passed away. He was only 63-years-old.

At this time, details surrounding his sudden passing, which reportedly happened on Saturday night, are still unconfirmed. TMZ reports Bravo was hospitalized in Mexico City for the past month after experiencing a stomach ache.

"I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do," the Netflix star shared in a heartwarming tribute to the late actor. "@chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I'll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his "business calls" with his "business manager," or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes."