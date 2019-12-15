Chance the Rapper Cancels Tour and Cites Family Time

Family over everything.

On Sunday, Dec. 15, Chance the Rapper took to Instagram to announce that he was canceling his tour.

"Hey guy, I've decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and it's been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it's for the best. I'm gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date," the 26-year-old artist captioned his photo. "I'm deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert."

According to the Detroit Free Press, the cancellation comes three months after he rescheduled his North American arena tour where he cited the birth of his second daughter—the rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley welcomed the arrival of their second daughter, Marli, earlier this year.

Shortly after her birth, he made the decision to delay his tour in order to spend time with his family.