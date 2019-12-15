Princess Beatrice Texts Ellie Goulding a Touching Poem Calling Her ''Dearest Friend''

Shutterstock
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 12:48 PM
Shutterstock
It's not every day that a member of the British royal family refers to you as their "dearest friend."
But that day came for 32-year-old English singer Ellie Goulding during her appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show on BBC this Saturday, Dec. 14.
While participating in the "Text To All" segment on the comedy show, the "Love Me Like You Do" singer received a special message from Princess Beatrice. For the segment, Michael McIntyre borrowed Goulding's phone and sent a text message to all of the people listed on her contacts list.
"This might sound a bit weird but I'm writing a song all about you. I'd love some help with the lyrics," McIntyre wrote in a text to send to Goulding's contact list. "What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I'm int he studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x."
While the first person to reply to Goulding's text was her husband Caspar Jopling's father, the next person to reply to was the very own Princess Beatrice and she had a special message for her friend Goulding.
"Beatrice?" McIntyre read from Goulding's phone. "Who is Beatrice?"
"She's a very good friend of ours," Goulding answered.
"She's also in the Royal Family?" McIntyre shot back.
"Umm, yeah," the singer sheepishly replied.
"She stands on the Buckingham Palace balcony waving," the host continued before reading from Princess Beatrice's text.
"My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn't a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme," the Royal Family member sent to Goulding.
On Sunday morning, Goulding took to Instagram to share how nervous and embarrassed she felt during the segment, sharing a collage of screenshots of her facial expressions. She asked her followers, "Which one are you today? I'm 11."
As fans may recall, Goulding and Princess Beatrice's friendship isn't new news. When the singer married Jopling in August in York Minister, Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugene, were guests at the wedding.
And this isn't the only Royal Family member that Goulding has interacted with. In 2011, the singer performed a cover of Elton John's "Your Song" during Prince Williamand Kate Middleton's wedding. She was also a guest at Prince Harryand Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?