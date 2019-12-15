Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kim Kardashian Go Glam for Diddy's 50th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamblemade it a triple "date" night as they attended Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party on Friday night.

Wearing a shimmering cream silk off-the-shoulder gown, Kim and her husband posed for pics with her sisters upon their arrival. Kylie wore a sequined black long-sleeve plunging gown with sharp shoulder pads while Khloe sported a glittering gold plunging pantsuit. The two wore their black and blonde hair in matching bobs.

Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her and Khloe riding in a car to the party, writing, "Date night @khloekardashian."

Her and Kim's mom Kris arrived in a sparkling long-sleeve midnight blue gown. Corey wire a gold printed suit.

A slew of stars, mainly top R&B and hip-hop performers, attended the bash. Among them: Tyga and Ray J, Kylie and Kim's exes. It is unclear if the women interacted with their former boyfriends. Kim and Ray J have not been photographed together since 2006.

Tyga and Kylie have attended a few of the same events and have occasionally communicated since their 2017 breakup.