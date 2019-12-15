Beyoncé Dazzles in Black and Silver at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th Birthday Party

The king and queen...have arrived.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance on Friday night at Sean "Diddy" Combs' star-studded 50th birthday party at his home in Los Angeles.
Beyoncé dazzled in a strapless black and silver embellished gown with leafy detailing and a thigh-high slit, paired with long black gloves, a silver clutch and black sandals. She wore her hair, dyed a dark brown, down in waves. Jay-Z wore a black tux.
The bash was also attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and husband and rapper Kanye West, her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the latter's ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga, plus stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Beckinsale, Paris Hilton, Ellen Pompeo, Lala Anthony, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B and Offset, Post Malone, Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith, Fergie, Regina King, Kobe Bryant, Big Seanand ex-turned-friend Jhené Aiko, Usher, Naomi Campbell, French Montana, Lil' Kim, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd, Swizz Beatz, Kevin Hart, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.
At the party, Jay and Kanye reunited in public for the first time since 2016, when they famously feuded.
Diddy was also joined by his family—his mother Janice Combs and kids Justin, Quincy, Christian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.
"His mom and kids all hung out with him and spent time dancing together," an eyewitness told E! News. "There was a large stage set up and lots of performances. People went crazy when Mary J. Blige got up and performed 'Real Love' with dancers. Everyone danced all night and had a great time. There was also a DJ that spun in between performances by Pharrell and Lil Kim. The night featured great music from the past and present. It was a big dance party with everyone on the floor and focused on the stage."
"They served food from McDonald's, with apple pies and breakfast sandwiches passed around on trays," the eyewitness said. "The party was sponsored by Ciroc Vodka and they had bottles everywhere. There was a CBD station of products for guests to take as they walked around the party."
Diddy received a white birthday cake with the word "LOVE" printed on it.
"The night was all about letting Diddy know much he is loved," the eyewitness said. "He had an amazing night and partied until morning. He seemed so happy to have everyone from all different walks of life there along side of him to celebrate this new decade."
See photos from Diddy's 50th birthday party:
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
The king and queen...have arrived.
Kim Kardashian, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters and the birthday boy pose for a group pic.
Kanye West and Jay-Z
The two appear to bury the hatchet after years of feuding.
Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs
The birthday boy hangs out with his pals.
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner
The sister pose together.
Diddy, Tyga and Post Malone
The rappers celebrate together.
Ray J
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
The reality star and her rapper husband pose for pics.
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch appears with her boyfriend.
Kate Beckinsale
The actress poses in a black gown.
Kanye West
The rapper is straight up chillin'.
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
The NBA icon and his wife are all smiles.
June Ambrose, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery
The costume designer appears with the Grey's Anatomy and her record producer husband.
Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy
The two rappers hang out.
Paris Hilton
The socialite is all smiles.
Post Malone
The rapper raises a toast.
Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg
Always good to see the R&B star and rapper.
Fatima Robinson and Fergie
The dancer and singer pose together.
Jermaine Dupri and Usher
The rapper and producer and R&B star are all smiles.
Cardi B and Offset
The rappers make it a date night.
Kevin Hart and Eniko Hart
The actor and comedian and his wife pose for pics.
Lala Anthony and Christian Combs
The actress appears with one of Diddy's kids.
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko
The exes-turned-friends appear together at the bash.
Regina King and Janelle Monáe
The Watchmen actress and singer hang out together.
