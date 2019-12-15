Beyoncé Dazzles in Black and Silver at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th Birthday Party

At the party, Jay and Kanye reunited in public for the first time since 2016, when they famously feuded.

Diddy was also joined by his family—his mother Janice Combs and kids Justin, Quincy, Christian and twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

"His mom and kids all hung out with him and spent time dancing together," an eyewitness told E! News. "There was a large stage set up and lots of performances. People went crazy when Mary J. Blige got up and performed 'Real Love' with dancers. Everyone danced all night and had a great time. There was also a DJ that spun in between performances by Pharrell and Lil Kim. The night featured great music from the past and present. It was a big dance party with everyone on the floor and focused on the stage."