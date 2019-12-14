Tana Mongeau Addresses Her Rumored Romance With Noah Cyrus

New couple alert?! Not so fast...

Earlier this month, YouTube personality Tana Mongeau fueled dating rumors with Noah Cyrus—yes, Miley Cyrus' younger sister. In a video, the blonde beauty referred to the 19-year-old singer as her "girlfriend."

And while that certainly created plenty of buzz, the internet star is clearing the air after sparking dating rumors with the "July" songstress.

"To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title," Mongeau explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

"I just love being around Noah. There's something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me," the 21-year-old star shared. "She's so real, she's so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her."