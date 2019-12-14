Tana Mongeau Addresses Her Rumored Romance With Noah Cyrus

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tana Mongeau, 2019 Streamy Awards, Fashion Police widget

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions

New couple alert?! Not so fast...

Earlier this month, YouTube personality Tana Mongeau fueled dating rumors with Noah Cyrus—yes, Miley Cyrus' younger sister. In a video, the blonde beauty referred to the 19-year-old singer as her "girlfriend."

And while that certainly created plenty of buzz, the internet star is clearing the air after sparking dating rumors with the "July" songstress.

"To be real, I think that I might have started the girlfriend stuff with some YouTube title," Mongeau explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday.

"I just love being around Noah. There's something about her, even before I knew her, that has always inspired me," the 21-year-old star shared. "She's so real, she's so raw. The way she turns her emotions into art and cares about mental health and was born into this life, but turns it into something beautiful, is so inspiring to me. And I love to kick it with her."

Read

Tana Mongeau Calls Noah Cyrus Her "Girlfriend" Amid Jake Paul Marriage

"There is no tea. Like, that is the tea on that," she continued, seemingly confirming that they were, in fact, not dating. "I literally just like to spend time with her and care about her. Everything else just kind of makes it a mess."

Aside from the recent video Tana uploaded on YouTube, which fueled dating rumors, both she and Noah have a long history together.

Back in November, the internet personality addressed her friendship with the 19-year-old singer, while also discussing her open marriage to fellow YouTube star, Jake Paul, whom she wed in late July.

When Tana was asked what was going on between her and Noah, she simply responded, "I don't know."

Moreover, nearly eight months ago, the YouTube star sparked feud rumors with the "Good Cry" singer, after claiming that Noah "hates" her because of her friendship with Lil Xan (who was the singer's ex).

Soon after, the "July" singer set the record straight and reached out to Tana.

"lol this is hilarious i deff dont hate you and for sure turned the opposite direction of you no shoulder check," Noah tweeted in May. "lets hangout and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls @tanamongeau dm me."

Despite their interesting relationship, it looks like the two superstars are simply gal pals! 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Celebrities , , Couples , Life/Style , YouTube , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.