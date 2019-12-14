Mason and Reign Disick Celebrate Joint Birthdays and Get Sweet Family Tributes

It seems like it was yesterday, at the start of the decade, when we found out that Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant with her firstborn, Mason Disick, on an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take Miami.

Now, Mason (and the rest of Kourtney's kids) are growing right before our eyes!

If you keep up with the Kardashian's, then you also know that today marks both Mason and Reign Disick's birthdays. Specifically, Mason turns 10 today while his little brother turns 5! Dec. 14 is a special day for Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian family as they celebrate these two sweet young boys.

Who knows what extravagant celebration the family may have up their sleeve for the two, but in the meantime, Mason's aunts and grandma are wishing him the best on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Mason as a newborn, captioning it: "Happy Birthday Mason! You are so special and bring such a light into all of our lives! I know it's annoying all of the other cousins are so much younger but they look up to you so much! Thank you for being the best big cousin for my babies. I can't believe you were this photo was taken 10 years ago. We all love you so much."