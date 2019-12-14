Inside Taylor Swift's 30th Birthday Party With Joe Alwyn and Her Celebrity Squad

Happy dir-tay thir-tay, Taylor Swift!
The pop star celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday onstage at Z100's 2019 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden and at a private after-party with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and her celebrity squad at the Oscar Wilde restaurant in New York City.
The group included Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, models Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt, Queer Eye stars Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Jack Antonoff, As Seen on TV founder Kevin Harrington and fellow singers and Jingle Ball performers 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey and Camilla Cabello.
Wearing festive red and green nail polish and her signature red lipstick, Swift arrived at the party with her BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier, and a slew of security guards. Most of the attendees were dressed in festive holiday attire.
"They passed around red Santa hats that said 30 'Thir-Tay' on the front," an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone wore the hats and danced up a storm. There was fun music playing and everyone was singing along and having a blast. They had drinks and there was lots of toasting and hugging going on. Everyone was so happy to celebrate Taylor."
Swift received a birthday cake adorned with roses and cats—an homage to her pets and her role in the upcoming Cats musical film.
"Fur real guys this was my cake," she wrote on Instagram.
Celebration
Cheers!
Ho Ho Ho
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Martha Hunt
Taylor Swift, Cazzie David, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Jack Antonoff
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Kevin Harrington
Everybody gets into the holiday spirit.
Taylor Swift, 5 Seconds of Summer, Halsey, Abigail Anderson Lucier and Camilla Cabello
Now this is a Jingle Ball after-party!
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington
The group poses for a festive pic.
Me-Ow!
Birthday Girl
Elvis Duran surprises the 10-time Grammy winner with a massive cake inspired by her feline friends at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball.
Shake It Off
Swift performs a medley of her greatest hits to a sell-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.
In her Element
"We are at Madison Square Garden and just being here with you feels really special," she shares onstage. "Especially playing here for these crowds in New York there's really nothing like you. So I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you're looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life."
Gigi Hadid
After sharing a heartfelt birthday tribute to her longtime bestie, Gigi Hadid steps out to support T. Swift at Jingle Ball.
Martha Hunt
The Victoria's Secret Angel arrives to cheer on Taylor at Jingle Ball.
So Grateful
Taylor's sends some love back to her Swifties before hitting the stage.
The group danced to some killer tunes curated by the birthday girl, which included rocker Meredith Brooks' 1997 hit "Bitch."
"Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at Jingle Ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind..." Swift wrote on Instagram. "I just.. seriously feel so lucky for you all and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"