Chris Brown Shares New Photos of His Mini-Me Baby Son Aeko

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 8:03 AM

Meet Chris Brown's son—officially!

The 30-year-old R&B star posted on his Instagram page late on Friday new photos of his and Ammika Harris' newborn son Aeko that show the child's face for the first time.

In one, the baby wears a onesie covering his hands to avoid scratching himself as he lies sleeping on his stomach on a blanket. On Saturday morning, Brown used the photo to make a split pic that included an image of himself as an infant.

"He just stole my whole face ... AEKO on the left, BREEZY on the right," he wrote

Harris shared the same photo in black and white, writing, "Can't help but falling in love with you. #purespirit."

Other pics Brown shared show Aeko in the hospital shortly after he was born via C-section. Brown is seen clad in a medical mask and hair cap as he embraces and admires his son. In another photo, the singer gently touches the boy's tiny foot.

Chris Brown Posts Humble Brag of Daughter Dancing to Gimme That

Another pic shows him holding Aeko, swaddled in a hospital blanket, as Harris reaches to touch him from her bed in the surgery room.

Chris Brown, Baby, Son, Aeko

Instagram / Chris Brown

Brown and Harris welcomed their son in late November.

Chris Brown, Baby, Son, Aeko

Instagram / Chris Brown

While they are believed to no longer be dating, eyebrows were raised after the singer recently shared on Instagram a sultry photo of her from a maternity photo shoot.

Earlier this week, Brown shared the first photo of Aeko, which does not show the child's face, and confirmed his name.

Aeko joins Brown's eldest child, daughter Royalty, 5, whose mother is his ex, Nia Guzman.

Brown recently shared a cute video of the little girl giving a performance onstage.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ GO BABY," he wrote.

