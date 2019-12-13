Taylor Swift Rings in 30th Birthday at Jingle Ball in NYC

It's her birthday and she'll perform if she wants to!

Taylor Swift is officially 30 years old, and what better way to ring in the start of her new decade than with a legendary performance on one of the biggest stages during the holidays at Jingle Ball in New York City. The singer took the stage at Madison Square Garden to perform a few of her greatest hit songs including "Blank Space," "ME!," "Lover" and of course "Welcome to New York" for thousands of adoring fans.

It wouldn't be a Christmas themed concert unless Taylor sang a little bit of festive music, and luckily, she added a newly minted Christmas song to her repertoire this year. She performed her new song "Christmas Tree Farm" live for the first time. Clearly Taylor was in her element and enjoyed performing in front of the fans for her birthday celebration. She rocked out while wearing a dazzling sparkly gold dress and matching knee-high boots, with the swag to go with it.