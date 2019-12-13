EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Exchange Epic Burns

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When you get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson together with Kevin Hart, it's comedy gold, even away from the big screen.

The stars, who reprise their roles in the new sequel Jumanji: The Next Level, trade epic burns in front of E! News' Erin Lim.

"I don't like your thighs," Hart says.

"Wow," Johnson replies. "What's wrong with my thighs?"

"I don't like 'em," Hart continues. "I think they're way too much...they're big as they can be. What else are we trying to do? I'm sick of it."

"I don't like your bad breath," Johnson fires back.

To balance things out, the two are later asked to compliment each other.

"I can really appreciate your ability to overcome," Johnson says to Hart.

The actor and comedian was injured in a car crash in September and underwent back surgery.

Johnson also praises Hart for his "ability of galvanize people all around the world...and make them feel great."

"That is a gift," the former WWE star says.

"I want to say that I am actually jealous of his thighs," Hart adds.

 

Watch

Dwayne Johnson Reveals His 4 Film Set Must-Haves

Jumanji: The Next Level is now in theaters.

Check out E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Dwayne Johnson , Kevin Hart , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.