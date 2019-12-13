Liam Hemsworth Gives Superfan the Surprise of a Lifetime on Her Wedding Day

Kirk Willcox/Kirk Willcox Photography
Liam Hemsworth gave one fan the surprise of a lifetime when he bumped into her on her wedding day!
The Hunger Games actor was enjoying a day out with a friend in Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday when he found himself in the middle of a wedding celebration. Couple Katie and Shane had just said "I do" when they stopped into Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club for a drink. That's when they spotted Hemsworth sitting at a table with a male friend.
"My wedding couple Katie and Shane came all the way from the UK to get married on the beautiful Gold Coast, Australia. Little did they know they would run into one of Katie's idols Liam Hemsworth," the couple's wedding photographer, Kirk Willcox, tells E! News. "The bride and groom were entering the Currumbin Beach Vikings Surf Life Saving Club to get a drink and celebrate with their friends and family when they noticed Liam. Once they entered the room everyone started clapping and cheering for the couple."
"Katie's sister mentioned to the bride that Liam Hemsworth was in the room at a nearby table," Willcox continues. "Liam was near the window in good spirits talking to a male friend. Liam was all smiles and was happy to take photos with the bride and groom and congratulated the happy couple."
Willcox also tells E! News that the bride was "in shock and was over the moon" about seeing Hemsworth, who hails from Australia.
"It definitely made the couple's entire wedding day," he shares. "Liam wished them all the best and continued having a relaxing evening by the beach."
Talk about a memorable moment! Congratulations to Katie and Shane on their special day!
