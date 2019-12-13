James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberley Are "Still in Repair" After Miscarriage

They're find a way to heal.
In November, James Van Der Beek announced on Dancing With the Stars that his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek had suffered a miscarriage. The actor was in the middle of competing for the semi-finals on the show went the couple went through their heartbreaking loss.
"My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby," he shared. "The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. It's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together."
Since sharing the unfortunate news with the world, the pair have been nothing but open about their loss and how they are walking through this event as a family. On Friday, James took to Instagram to share a remarkable post and ode to his wife and the family they've created together.
"Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace," he captioned a picture of the two on the beach. "Not the pace you'd like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens. And there's beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you're at. (Plus, it's not like you really have a choice, anyway.)"
The two have been very vocal about sharing their experience, and Kimberly even took to her Instagram on Thanksgiving to share her newfound perspective and gratitude for life. "My body is a gift. I am grateful for it and will care for it. I'm grateful for the universal life force energy that exists within all of us. I'm grateful. My dear friends, my trybe, the people that exchange smiles along the way. Thank you," Kimberly wrote in a touching post. "And for those of you taking a moment to share in my message, thank you."
It may not be an easy thing to talk about, but their bravery is inspiring a generation.
