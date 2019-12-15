Is Kourtney Kardashian Really Leaving KUWTK?

This isn't the last time we'll see Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK. But after 12 years, four spin off series—six if we consider recurring cameos—and close to 300 episodes filmed, the Poosh founder and dedicated mother of three is considering a tentative step back from the cameras.

"I'm getting to the point where I'm not happy," she told Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner toward the end of Sunday's emotional Kardashians season finale. Continuing, the eldest sibling explained, "Everyone has their breaking point."

As for the game plan, then? Tonight's finale episode gave audiences some insight into Kourt's decision-making process regarding her future with the reality show, which was understandably complicated due to familial ties and her history as one of KUWTK's leading women.