Kristen Doute Reveals the Greatest Lesson From Her Vanderpump Rules Breakups

No matter how crazy dating gets, Kristen Doute isn't giving up.
Throughout her time on Vanderpump Rules, the Bravo star has been an open book when it comes to her romantic life.
In fact, viewers have had a front-row seat to her breakups with Tom Sandoval and Brian Carter. Through all the fights and tears, Kristen has learned a valuable lesson along the way.
"The lesson I've learned through all these guys is I didn't have enough self-love. That's the journey I'm on right now," she shared with E! News' Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner on Daily Pop. "It's a really cool journey to be on. I thought highly of myself but did I think enough of myself and if I did, I probably wouldn't have stayed in all these relationships."
Even if some of her co-stars tried to influence her decisions, Kristen said the best lessons come from your own experience.
"These are lessons you have to go through yourself and then you have killer stories to share," she shared. "I've dated the actors, the d-bags from the clubs and the guys that drive the rented Maserati's and you're like, ‘Where's your apartment?'"
Some of those stories will be shared in her upcoming book He's Making You Crazy out June 2, 2020. During her appearance on Daily Pop, Kristen was able to reveal the cover for the very first time.
She also teased the special project that wouldn't have been made possible without co-author Michele Alexander.
"It starts from my first kiss all the way to where I am right now, which is single AF. Completely single and not knowing who the one is," she shared. "Maybe I know him, maybe I don't."
Watch her journey unfold when Vanderpump Rules kicks off season 8 on January 7 at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
