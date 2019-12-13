Inside Jamie Foxx's 52nd Birthday Celebrations With Sela Vave

Happy birthday, Jamie Foxx!

While the Oscar winner turns 52 today, he started the celebrations earlier this week! Foxx kicked off the festivities on Wednesday night at Warwick Nightclub in Los Angeles, where he was surrounded by his pals, including singer Sela Vave. According to a source, the musical duo arrived together to the celebration just after midnight.

"They kept close to one another at the DJ booth alongside DJ Irie, and Foxx couldn't take his eyes off of her all night," the source tells E! News. "At one point in the night, Jamie hopped onto the mic for almost an hour, singing multiple hip hop hits, one in particular being 'Drop It Like It's Hot' by Snoop Dogg."

During the celebration, club attendees sang the birthday boy a very "happy birthday," according to the source, who adds that Foxx left the club around 2 a.m. after a very festive night, "smiling from ear to ear."