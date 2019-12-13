Go Inside Olivia Culpo's $3.5 Million Los Angeles Home

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 12:05 PM

Olivia Culpo

CRISNet MLS/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for Olivia Culpo.

According to Variety, the 27-year-old celebrity bought a 5,141 square-foot house in Los Angeles this year. It looks like the influencer purchased the home in October. 

Of course, it should come as no surprise to her followers that the five-bedroom home is picture perfect. Take the master suite, for instance. The space has pitched ceilings with a beam design, a fireplace and a balcony with panoramic views of the San Fernando Valley. It also has a spa-like master bathroom with two vanities, two walk-in closets and a luxurious tub.

The former Miss Universe has plenty of room to entertain, too. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a massive island. There's even a giant wine display for when it's time to toast to her guests. There's also a glamorous dining room, as well as a cozy family room with built-ins, a fireplace and a sliding glass door that leads out to the patio. 

Speaking of which, the outdoor space is a true oasis with its BBQ area and pool.

Photos

Olivia Culpo's Street Style

To see more photos of the home, check out the gallery.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

Home Sweet Home

Welcome to Culpo's beautiful abode!

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

The Kitchen

The influencer can whip up some delicious meals in this space.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

A Wine Display

Cheers!

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

The Dining Room

The former Miss Universe has plenty of space to host all of her celebrity pals. 

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

The Living Space

From the lighting fixture to the fireplace, this room has tons of luxurious, modern features.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

A Room With a View

Talk about indoor-outdoor living.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

Another Living Space

Just look at those built-ins.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

A Media Room

This is the perfect place to watch a movie. There's even a popcorn machine!

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

The Bedroom

Who wouldn't want to wake up to that view?

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

A Closet

Now, that's what we call a walk-in closet.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

A Bathroom

This spa-like space is the ideal spot to get ready in the morning. Just look at that giant shower and tub with a view.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

An Office

This is a great place for the celebrity to get some work done.

Olivia Culpo, Home

CRISNet MLS

The Backyard

Anyone up for a dip?

It looks like Culpo is still adding the finishing touches to her pad.

"Furniture game still isn't very strong but happy to be home for a few days," she wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Welcome home, Olivia!

