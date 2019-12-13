Jennifer Lopez's Mom Proves Serious Dance Moves Run in the Family

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 11:46 AM

Jennifer Lopez, Guadalupe Rodriguez

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She got it from her mama! 

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the best dancers in the game, but who knew that her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez could also bust a move. The musician posted a video to her mother celebrating her birthday, and in the process showed the world that her dance moves are all a part of her good genes. 

"People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in," Jennifer captioned the pic of the two dancing together. "She is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it."

Jennifer Lopez Is GQ's Icon of the Year

She of course then went on to thank her mom for everything and send her well-wishes on her big day. "You made me who I am today... you're 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager," she shared. "thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren't enough words, I love you forever Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator"

Jennifer has always been outspoken about the influence of her mom and the importance of family in her life. Plus, she's been known to show off her dance moves with her own daughter on her social media from time to time. It's always nice to see her in her element, and when it comes to dance, that's where she shines.

Like mother, like daughter! 

