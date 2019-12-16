Snap Up Kristin Cavallari's dpHUE Blonding Brush Before It's Sold Out!

dpHue
by Katherine Riley | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 6:00 AM
by E! and dpHUE
'Tis the season for sunny highlights? Why, yes! Just because the weather is dull doesn't mean your mane has to follow suit.
We'll take our cues from boss babe Kristin Cavallari, who co-created the revolutionary dpHUE Blonding Brush. Featured on last night's A Very Merry Cavallari special, the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush is expertly formulated for gentle, gradual lightening activated by the sun or a blow dryer.
And this isn't any ol' highlighter. Developed with K.Cav herself, the dpHUE Blonding Brush is enhanced with conditioning agents to maintain the health your hair, while purple pigments counteract any brassy tones in the lightening process. The soft-bristle brush has a precision applicator, which allows you to brighten even the finest sections and strands of your hair.
Create sun-kissed highlights to frame your face, lighten your tips and blend at your root. Formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten, Silicone. Animal-friendly and vegan. Made in the USA.
So don't leave your 'do out in the cold! Treat your tresses to the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush. Your hair will thank you.
Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!
