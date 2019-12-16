Snap Up Kristin Cavallari's dpHUE Blonding Brush Before It's Sold Out!

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 6:00 AM

by E! and dpHUE

  • Share
  • Tweet
Branded: Kristin Cavallari, dpHue

dpHue

'Tis the season for sunny highlights? Why, yes! Just because the weather is dull doesn't mean your mane has to follow suit.

We'll take our cues from boss babe Kristin Cavallari, who co-created the revolutionary dpHUE Blonding Brush. Featured on last night's A Very Merry Cavallari special, the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush is expertly formulated for gentle, gradual lightening activated by the sun or a blow dryer.

And this isn't any ol' highlighter. Developed with K.Cav herself, the dpHUE Blonding Brush is enhanced with conditioning agents to maintain the health your hair, while purple pigments counteract any brassy tones in the lightening process. The soft-bristle brush has a precision applicator, which allows you to brighten even the finest sections and strands of your hair. 

dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush Heat-Activated Highlighter

Create sun-kissed highlights to frame your face, lighten your tips and blend at your root. Formulated without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Gluten, Silicone. Animal-friendly and vegan. Made in the USA.

Branded: Kristin Cavallari, dpHue
$28 dpHUE

So don't leave your 'do out in the cold! Treat your tresses to the dpHUE x Kristin Cavallari Blonding Brush. Your hair will thank you.

Brand new Very Cavallari every Sunday at 10 pm only on E!

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Holiday Beauty Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

20+ Holiday 2019 Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Get

Winter Shopping Sales, Stock Image

Today's Best Sales: Nordstrom Rack, Anthropologie, MAC Cosmetics & More

E-Comm: Daily Pop Gift Guide, Kids

Daily Pop's Holiday Gift Guide for Kids 2019

E-Comm: Barbara Palvin, Holiday Gift Guide

Barbara Palvin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan

Holiday Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan 2019

E-Comm: HGG, AJ Vollmoeller, Stephanie Sersen

Married at First Sight's AJ Vollmoeller and Stephanie Sersen's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

E-Comm: Holiday Delivery Deadlines

2019 Free Shipping Holiday Offers & Deadlines: Send Your Gifts in Time!

TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , Kristin Cavallari , Daily Deals , Shopping , Beauty , Hair , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.