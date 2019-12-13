Jason Derulo Was “Bulging” Out Of His Lycra Cats Suit, Of Course

Putting everything out there isn't the only way that the cast, which features Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and more, bonded. According to Derulo, there were more on-set moments that helped break the ice.

"I mean, there's moments where I, you know, it was just sniffing people's butts and, you know, it's like, I mean, cuddling up to Judi," he recalled. "I mean, it's like, it's really close—like, you're really, really close! It's really a vulnerable place. You don't really think about it when you're in the moment, but, like, now looking back, it's like, ‘That was madness! Like, it was crazy! It was really, really crazy. We really went there."

But before the stars got suited up, they had to graduate Cats school, where they mastered the art of being a cat. "Cats school is—and actually, was—an experience," Derulo explained. "You know, it's like one of those things that will just be in that moment in time and you'll never have it again, you know? So, I'm kinda sad we didn't get a diploma…But, it was a lot of fun getting to embody a cat alongside everybody in our regular clothes."

Committed to his craft, the "Talk Dirty" singer admitted that he spent a lot of time in front of the mirror to get all the moves down. "Using all those things that we learned and kind of taking it to myself, you know doing a lot of homework, feeling myself a lot of times in the mirror…and yeah, I feel like I was really able to dive into that dimension."