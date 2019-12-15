How Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Special For Their Kids

Mom and Dad, meanwhile, are whipping up some yuletide cheer. Because even without the kindergartner's wish list fully realized, her holiday season will be heavy on the merry.

In their ongoing effort to give their pint-sized heirs to the British throne as normal a childhood as could be reasonably expected, William and wife Kate Middleton lean in hard to the classic trappings of the season. "It's important to them that their kids share childhood traditions like their school pals," an insider told Us Weekly last year, adding that with it being Prince Louis' first Christmas, they were "going all-out to make it extra special."

Though, that's the general modus operandi in the Cambridge household, where the Christmas trees are plentiful (the one set up outside their four-story Kensington Palace apartment alone is 30 feet of grandeur), the spirit is excessively jolly and the traditions are firmly entrenched. Like, some several decades of royal protocol entrenched.