The Hilarious Reason Ayesha and Stephen Curry Call Son Canon a “Viking" Baby

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have an adorable—and hilarious—nickname for their baby boy Canon Jack, 17 months.

On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom of three revealed that she and the pro basketball player call their youngest a Viking baby.

"He's a Viking," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We birthed a Viking. He was one of our smallest…so I don't know what happened." In awe of the little one's stature, Ellen said, "He looks like he's 10-years-old!"

In fact, their growing tot is already fitting into daughter 4-year-old daughter Ryan's clothes. "We do the laundry and we keep putting him in Ryan's pants by accident," Ayesha admitted to Ellen as they continued to laugh. "And then fit perfect. He fills them right out!"

Canon might be Ayesha and Steph's Viking baby, but the couple used a different nickname to honor their son with the matching tattoos they got for their three children.