Harry Styles Addresses Camille Rowe Breakup and Plays Her Voicemail in "Cherry"

Harry Styles' new album is finally here!

The 25-year-old singer dropped Fine Line on Friday.

One of the songs, "Cherry," quickly garnered a lot of attention. While Styles didn't name any names in the tune, many fans assumed the track was a nod to his relationship with Camille Rowe, whom he split from in 2018 after a year of dating.

In the song, Styles sang about watching someone move on after a breakup.

"Don't you call him 'baby'/We're not talking lately/Don't you call him what you used to call me," he crooned.

At one point in the song, Styles sang, "There's a piece of you in how I dress." He also later revealed, "I just miss your accent and your friends."

Near the end of the track, the former One Direction member played a voice message from someone speaking in French—fueling the speculation the song was a reference to the model.

"S--t, Camille's voicemail in 'Cherry' made me tear up," one fan tweeted. "I'm in my feels. Thanks Harry. "

"'Cherry' made me realize just how much Harry may have fallen for Camille," another added.