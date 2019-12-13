Jason Momoa’s Surprise Gift For This Couple Will Leave You In Tears

Jason Momoais the gift that keeps on giving.

On Thursday, the Aquaman star teamed up with Ellen DeGeneresto surprise a lucky couple with a special gift for her new three-night giveaway special Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways.

Momoa met newlyweds Bryan and Sophia Kidwell, who have been picking up the pieces following a terrifying accident that left Bryan paralyzed. While enjoying a day at the beach, the longtime couple were playing around in the water when Bryan tried to do a flip that went terribly wrong. "It's really hard...remembering the hit," he told Momoa. "I always tell people that it was the hit that changed my life."

Doctors told the California couple that he was paralyzed from the neck down and may never walk again. After receiving the diagnosis, Bryan only had one goal: To walk down the aisle with his bride. And, he did just that. But amidst Bryan's recovery and the medical bills, the couple had to put their honeymoon on hold.