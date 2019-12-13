Awkwafina’s Aunt Had the Most Bizarre Response to Her Golden Globes Nomination

This reaction to Awkwafina's 2020 Golden Globes nomination deserves an award of its own.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old (born Nora Lum) scored a nod for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her role in The Farewell, albeit she was too busy sleeping to celebrate. "I had Korean barbecue the night before and it was very rich, so I fell asleep," she recalled on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I woke up and I saw, like, a flurry of messages kind of as I was waking up and I was like, 'Someone died.'"

Thankfully, those texts were actually filled with celebration and praise—and not mourning. Showing host Jimmy Kimmel her group chat called "Awkwafina Fan Club, naturally, the duo read off all the "OMGs" and "We're so proud" notes. And then there was a message from Aunt Linda.

"Seriously fam, curb yourself of gluten, grains and beans," Linda to wrote to the group. "Read up on lectin and how it poisons your body over time. And we all need to try intermittent fasting. Do the 16 hour fast and try to eat 1 meal a day. Or day every other day."