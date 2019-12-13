Hear Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Profess Their Undying Love In New Song "Nobody But You"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's newest collaboration is officially here.
The couple teamed up for a gorgeous duet on Shelton's new album Fully Loaded: God's Country, and trust, "Nobody But You" is going to be played at many a wedding. The song—which Shelton previously described as "magic"—is all about realizing that the love you have with someone has become irreplaceable.
As the country star sings in the first verse, "Don't have to leave this town to see the world / 'Cause there's something that I gotta do / I don't wanna look back in thirty years and wonder who you're married to."
That's when Stefani comes in. As the couple sings, "Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me."
Then the chorus hits. The pair croons, "I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me."
"I don't wanna go down any other road now," the chorus continues. "I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you."
The most revealing lyrics come in the second verse. As they both sing, "All the wasted days, all the wasted nights / I blame it all on being young / Got no regrets, 'cause they got me here / But I don't wanna waste another one."
"I been thinkin' about what I want in my life," they continue. "It begins and ends the same / If I had to choose what I couldn't lose / There'd only be one thing."
Both of The Voice coaches were married before they got together. Stefani was married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons. And Shelton was married to Miranda Lambert. Now, this song makes it clear that they feel they've found their ideal matches in each other.
This single marks the couple's second collaboration together, and their first song that isn't Christmas-themed. In 2017, the lovebirds teamed up on "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" for Stefani's holiday album of the same name.
As for "Nobody But You," a release announcing the song last week revealed that the couple considers it to be their anthem.
"This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it," Shelton said. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that's why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me."
As continued, "It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it—because it is our song. I think it's magic."
Can confirm. It is very magical, indeed.
